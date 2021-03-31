Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
SAFA sacked Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Farouk Khan, Football coach and television analyst
Today at 16:10
What it takes get a clean audit
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peet Du Plessis, President of the Chartered Institute of Government Finance, Audit and Risk Officers
Today at 16:20
Revised visiting hours at Gauteng hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kwara Kekana, Spokesperson for the department of health in Gauteng
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness - Apple Pay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
Dissection of the AG report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:13
TymeBank's secret to signing 5000 clients a day and becoming the fasted growing bank in SA?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SPARK School's 10 lessons from 12 months of Coronavirus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stacey Brewer - CEO at Spark Schools
Today at 18:48
Inge Peacock of Halo Heritage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Inge Peacock - Founding partner & CEO at Halo Heritage
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how the efficiency of container cargo has started to become inefficient.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - The pyramid schemes which have piggybacked on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Nhlanhla Mazibuko, Founder and CEO of Mazibuko Motors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nhlanhla Mazibuko - Founder and CEO at Mazibuko Motor Company
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear New lecturer Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show asking for assistance on getting formal wear to go to work. 31 March 2021 2:15 PM
We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it is not easy to host religious services virtually, especially in rural areas. 31 March 2021 1:53 PM
'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee fo... 31 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all Local
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution. 30 March 2021 8:09 PM
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 30 March 2021 5:42 PM
View all Politics
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders... 31 March 2021 11:59 AM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Business
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
View all Sport
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon

31 March 2021 12:40 PM
by Tholakele Mnganga
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
South African Football Association Safa
Africa Cup of Nations
Molefi Ntseki
Afcon qualfiers

South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the sacking of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki after they failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon, which will feature 24 nations.

At a briefing at Safa House in Nasrec, CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe, confirmed that the sacking came after an NEC meeting on Tuesday night.

The coach, however, has not been formally informed of his sacking as the NEC will meet after the Easter break to discuss "administrative issues" around his sacking.

At the briefing, head of Safa’s technical committee, Jack Maluleka confirmed that some of their 12 requirements for hiring a coach include: coaching qualifications, international coaching experience, a proven track record, and understanding Safa's record.

The association will meet early next week to discuss a way forward for the men’s national team, with 2022 World Cup qualifiers taking place later this year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon




31 March 2021 12:40 PM
by Tholakele Mnganga
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
South African Football Association Safa
Africa Cup of Nations
Molefi Ntseki
Afcon qualfiers

More from Sport

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president

12 March 2021 1:35 PM

The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane

11 March 2021 11:44 AM

The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October

5 March 2021 11:29 AM

Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour

22 February 2021 2:15 PM

Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'

16 February 2021 2:37 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend

13 February 2021 3:57 PM

The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which left him in a wheelchair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent

3 February 2021 2:27 PM

Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns

23 January 2021 5:52 PM

Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Local

People have to choose between food and buying electricity - Institute

Local

Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon

Sport

EWN Highlights

DA KZN wants Zandile Gumede removed from legislature

31 March 2021 3:31 PM

'Attempted coup' in Niger ahead of presidential inauguration

31 March 2021 2:25 PM

Land expropriation: MPs debate removing some sections in the Constitution

31 March 2021 1:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA