702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear





Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show seeking help and getting formal wear.

He says he has just started working as a lecturer at a college in Randburg and he does not have enough office clothes to wear.

I feel less confident, I only have two pairs of trousers, two shirts and one pair of shoes. Mangaliso, Caller

I lecture journalism and graphic design. Mangaliso, Caller

702landers walked the talk and offered assistance to Mangaliso.

I have been there as a young man. I wouldn't mind giving Mangaliso a voucher for R5,000 to buy clothes. Rev Siphiwe Mathebula, Hope Restoration Ministries

We have a couple of stuff, five brand new ties, we can organise shoes and trousers and see how he gets them. Richard, Caller

I have been there and I know what he is talking about. I have recently bought a new suit and my line of work does not allow me to wear it. I will give it to him, if he ever needs anything else we can work it out. Paul, Caller

Mangaliso expressed his gratitude to 702 landers.

