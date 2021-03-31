Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter





African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general says he will be consulting with former party leaders as he and other party members have been given 30 days to step aside or face suspension.

Magashule went to Soweto to plant trees and Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia was there.

He was very cagey as far as information is concerned, what he kept trying to put across is that he is in a happy mood, he is not stressed and that Nasrec resolutions will be abided by. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

We asked him if he will step aside, he said that is up to the ANC and myself, we must leave the ANC. There was no clear answer on that major issue. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

