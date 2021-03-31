'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020.
There were huge lessons to be learned during the transition from face-to-face instruction to supporting families at home says Stacey Brewer, co-founder and CEO of SPARK Schools.
Brewer has been recognised as a talented educator and entrepreneur since she founded the private school network with Ryan Harrison in 2012.
She says the school shutdown ultimately presented stakeholders with opportunities, but acknowledges that many families suffered without access to the tools and finances to enable online learning.
We've been very fortunate as a country that our ministry has been adamant that our schools will continue... to start going back from June last year... Also that we had the ability to adapt to a remote offering to support our families at home...Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools
On The Money Show, Brewer shares the main 10 lessons she learnt over the past 12 months.
At the top of the list:
1. Technology will never replace great teachers
I think it's been an exciting opportunity around digital strategy and forcing schools to look at how the role of technology can enable the learning, as opposed to just supplementing or complementing the learning process.Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools
However, it was reinforced with Covid that in order to create a great learning environment, the teacher-scholar relationship is absolutely essential.Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools
2. We must build greater resilience
Resilience is one of the key skills, both for our scholars and for our teachers to enable them to adapt in an ever-changing environment... As organisations, how do we really build up the skill of resilience to ensure that we are able to weather the storm...Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools
3. It takes a village to educate a child
The importance of building a collective - all of us should be thinking about that even before a crisis.Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools
4. The importance of mental health
We all need to work together in a crisis - as a community, as a collective, we will get through this together.Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools
These are the remaining points on her list of important lessons:
5. In a time of crisis, leadership is everything
6. It’s time for transparency
7. Blended learning is here to stay…
8. … but sometimes paper works just fine
9. The value of stakeholders who care
10. We must bridge SA’s digital divide
Listen to Brewer discuss these points in detail on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149357860_boy-with-face-mask-back-at-school-after-covid-19-quarantine-and-lockdown-.html
