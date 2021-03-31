'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:45
WIZ QUIZ
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
WHERE TO FOR THE SABC?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 07:15
AUDIT OUTCOMES OF THE 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General of South Africa
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 08:45
Throwforward to the Clement Manyathela Show
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 08:50
NON-FINANCIAL CENSUS OF MUNICIPALITIES, 2019
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Joe De Beer - DDG for Economic Statistics at Stats SA
Today at 16:10
Steel import cushion tariffs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Meluleki Nzimande, ITAC Chief Commissioner
Today at 18:09
How much did the tax man collect during Covid-19 ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:13
Discovery Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hylton Kallner - CEO at Discovery Holdings SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralabous - How tp market your side hustle.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Load-shedding solution built by South African energy start up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tumi Mphalele - Co-Founder at IG3N
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Did fund managers help investors in the pandemic?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises' Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned. 31 March 2021 8:32 PM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed SAns with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear New lecturer Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show asking for assistance on getting formal wear to go to work. 31 March 2021 2:15 PM
View all Local
Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update on ANC secretary Ace Magashule's visit to Soweto. 31 March 2021 4:35 PM
'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee fo... 31 March 2021 1:17 PM
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution. 30 March 2021 8:09 PM
View all Politics
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan. 31 March 2021 7:35 PM
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable. 31 March 2021 7:15 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
View all Business
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'

31 March 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Education
The Money Show
SPARK Schools
Stacey Brewer
online learning
Arabile Gumede
Lockdown
COVID-19
the future of education
school shutdown

Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.

Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020.

There were huge lessons to be learned during the transition from face-to-face instruction to supporting families at home says Stacey Brewer, co-founder and CEO of SPARK Schools.

Image: Yogendra Singh on Pixabay

Brewer has been recognised as a talented educator and entrepreneur since she founded the private school network with Ryan Harrison in 2012.

She says the school shutdown ultimately presented stakeholders with opportunities, but acknowledges that many families suffered without access to the tools and finances to enable online learning.

We've been very fortunate as a country that our ministry has been adamant that our schools will continue... to start going back from June last year... Also that we had the ability to adapt to a remote offering to support our families at home...

Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools

On The Money Show, Brewer shares the main 10 lessons she learnt over the past 12 months.

At the top of the list:

1. Technology will never replace great teachers

I think it's been an exciting opportunity around digital strategy and forcing schools to look at how the role of technology can enable the learning, as opposed to just supplementing or complementing the learning process.

Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools

However, it was reinforced with Covid that in order to create a great learning environment, the teacher-scholar relationship is absolutely essential.

Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools

2. We must build greater resilience

Resilience is one of the key skills, both for our scholars and for our teachers to enable them to adapt in an ever-changing environment... As organisations, how do we really build up the skill of resilience to ensure that we are able to weather the storm...

Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools

3. It takes a village to educate a child

The importance of building a collective - all of us should be thinking about that even before a crisis.

Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools

4. The importance of mental health

We all need to work together in a crisis - as a community, as a collective, we will get through this together.

Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO - SPARK Schools

These are the remaining points on her list of important lessons:

5. In a time of crisis, leadership is everything

6. It’s time for transparency

7. Blended learning is here to stay…

8. … but sometimes paper works just fine

9. The value of stakeholders who care

10. We must bridge SA’s digital divide

Listen to Brewer discuss these points in detail on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'




31 March 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Education
The Money Show
SPARK Schools
Stacey Brewer
online learning
Arabile Gumede
Lockdown
COVID-19
the future of education
school shutdown

More from Business

TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

31 March 2021 7:35 PM

Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:15 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

31 March 2021 6:51 PM

Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke

31 March 2021 11:59 AM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming

31 March 2021 11:27 AM

"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance

31 March 2021 10:16 AM

It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

30 March 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear

31 March 2021 2:15 PM

New lecturer Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show asking for assistance on getting formal wear to go to work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

31 March 2021 1:53 PM

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it is not easy to host religious services virtually, especially in rural areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule

31 March 2021 1:17 PM

Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee for members facing criminal charges to step aside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People have to choose between food and buying electricity - Institute

31 March 2021 12:48 PM

Programmes and operations director Wayne du Plessis says his organisation is concerned by Eskom latest tariff increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke

31 March 2021 11:59 AM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What to consider before buying your first car

31 March 2021 11:58 AM

CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says it is advisable to avoid balloon payment and long term finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 756 COVID-19 and 78 more people succumb to virus

31 March 2021 6:32 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have increased the death toll to 52, 788.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Easter address

30 March 2021 9:40 PM

'We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter

Politics

We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Local

People have to choose between food and buying electricity - Institute

Local

EWN Highlights

March for Hope: Over 100 people march to Parly over GBV, crime

31 March 2021 9:00 PM

Artists take National Arts Council to court over alleged maladministration

31 March 2021 7:49 PM

Traffic officials focus on saving pedestrian lives during Easter holidays

31 March 2021 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA