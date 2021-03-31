Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan
The SA Football Association has parted ways with Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki after they failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe says the decision was taken at an NEC meeting on Tuesday night.
John Perlman speaks to Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan about this.
When these things happen, the first thing we do is to fire the coach yet we should understand that football development is a process, not an event.Farouk Khan, Football coach and television analyst
Often we fire people and think it will solve the problem.Farouk Khan, Football coach and television analyst
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @BafanaBafana/Twitter
