'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
As the Covid pandemic hit, South Africa's economy contracted by 7% in 2020.
Gross domestic product growth is expected to rebound to 3% in 2021, according to the World Bank.
RELATED: SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
As we reach the end of Quarter 1, The Money Show gets a "report card" from Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management).
Lings notes that while South Africa ended 2020 with some positive growth, this momentum has not been sustained into the first quarter of 2021.
It's struggling to get going in terms of building up any economic momentum.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Lings lists the most important factors contributing to this sluggishness.
Success with a Covid-19 vaccine rollout is a critical factor for any country he says.
We don't really have enough visibility on the vaccine rollout in order to instill confidence. When we look at other countries around the world - the more they can distribute the vaccine, confidence definitely comes back.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Electricity outages keep hindering any buildup of momentum.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Another factor is the unrest we've had - quite a few municipal service delivery protests; student protests... That clearly pushes back on any confidence and momentum.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Lings believes 3% growth this year is achievable, but this must be seen against the background of the 2020 contraction.
It sounds great as a percentage because it's well above anything that we've achieved in recent years, but we've got to keep reminding ourselves that we declined by 7%, so if you grow by 3/4% you're still a long way away from where you were before Covid.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
At this stage you would factor in another year of 3%, and then you're still not back at the level you were at. So you're looking at 2023 before you get economic activity going back to the 2019 level, which wasn't all that impressive.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Listen to Lings' insights in the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64920916_south-africa-economy-and-financial-market-growth-concept-3d-rendering.html
More from Business
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARKS Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years
Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed SAns with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones
The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.Read More
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming
"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."Read More
Pay less for car insurance
It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
More from Opinion
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa
"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.Read More
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating
Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph
Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces.Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health
Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.Read More