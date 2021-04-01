58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846





Fifty-eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52, 846 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,422 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 548, 157.

The total number of vaccines administered is 263, 878 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 474, 319 people having recuperated from the virus.

