'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed'





Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke on Wednesday released 2019/20 audit outcomes of national and provincial departments.

She said Gauteng paid R501 million in claims for medical negligence in 2019/20 even though only R2.6 million was budgeted for.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, she says there was very little good news in her audit findings.

We saw some improvements in the number of clean audits, a decline in the number of disclaimers however, we are not seeing sustainable changes that there is improvement in how public finances are being managed. Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor General

We are cautioning, even though irregular expenditure has reduced from last year, there are still signs that the key disciplines that must characterise how public finances are managed are not in place. Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor General

The instability at key management levels is one of the key impediments to progress at different departments, she says.

