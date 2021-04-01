[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Power outage hits Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures City Power says technicians are on-site attending to the outage in Mayfair substation. 1 April 2021 10:01 AM
58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846 The Health Department says it has recorded 1,422 coronavirus infections pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 548, 157. 1 April 2021 6:40 AM
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises' Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned. 31 March 2021 8:32 PM
View all Local
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed' Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday. 1 April 2021 7:58 AM
Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update on ANC secretary Ace Magashule's visit to Soweto. 31 March 2021 4:35 PM
'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee fo... 31 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all Politics
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan. 31 March 2021 7:35 PM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable. 31 March 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:25 AM
Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:24 AM
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral

1 April 2021 8:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off

Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral

Social media is in stitches after an adorable little boy claimed that he didn't have any cupcakes even though evidence suggests that he did.

Watch the adorable video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




More from Entertainment

Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral

1 April 2021 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off

31 March 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral

31 March 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions

30 March 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral

30 March 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you

29 March 2021 4:07 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral

29 March 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bear enjoying itself in jacuzzi has couple stunned

29 March 2021 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral

26 March 2021 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking

26 March 2021 8:13 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

