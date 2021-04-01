Noxolo Grootboom: What have I done to deserve all this love?
Veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom says it was very difficult for her to say goodbye after 37 years of working at the SABC.
She says it took her a lot of time to write her one-minute outro which aired on Tuesday during her last Xhosa bulletin.
Grootboom started at the public broadcaster as a typist and made her way to television screens where she anchored for more than two decades.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Grrotboom says she is overwhelmed by the love shown to her by South Africans.
There is a question that I can't just get an answer to: 'What is it that I have done to deserve all this? What is it that I have done to deserve this? This is humbling.Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster
I am a fast typist, I can dance on that keyboard but when it came to that goodbye, that was the longest time I spent on that keyboard to write a one-minute message.Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster
Grootboom's mother, Daisy Mbathani, says she is proud of the work her daughter has done and she knew for a young age that Noxolo was destined for greatness.
I knew she was destined for greatness, she was a lively child from the beginning.Daisy Mbathani, Noxolo Grootboom's mother
I love her, she must keep it up and she must always be Noxolo and nobody else.Daisy Mbathani, Noxolo Grootboom's mother
An emotional mam #NoxoloGrootboom responds to the call by her mother. Her mama called in to tell her amongst other things ‘I’ve always known Noxolo is brilliant’ @TheRealClementM @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/H2ewC0703M— Yolisa Njamela (@yolisanjamela) April 1, 2021
Professing her love for her mother, Grootboom says they moved to Johannesburg due to circumstances beyond their control and their mother chose them.
She is not a demanding mother, she is so appreciative. I thank God that He chose her to be my mom.Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster
This is the first time that I get an opportunity to profess my appreciation and undying love to her.Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster
Grootboom's daughter Nokwanda says her mother is so strict.
I am so proud of her, and I love her so much. She sacrificed so much for everyone and I want her to choose herself for once.Nokwanda Grootboom, Noxolo Grootboom's daughter
Grootboom says she is going to spend time with her family.
The moment I realised the role isiXhosa has played towards the betterment of my life, I respected it. It is because of isiXhosa that there was food on the table. I have never been to variety but isiXhosa made it possible that doesn't happen to my children.Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
[LISTEN] How to handle survivor's guilt during retrenchment
Retrenchment coach Claire J Gilchrist says the retrenchments during the COVID-19 have been extremely tough.Read More
We keep road safety and enforce COVID-19 regulations this Easter - Joburg mayor
Geoff Makhubo says people will be leaving for other provinces so they have stepped up their operations on the roads.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
Transporting alcohol over long weekend not allowed, confirms Dlamini-Zuma
According to the new regulations, alcohol can be sold on-site in licensed premises but off-site sales are not allowed until next Tuesday.Read More
Power outage hits Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures
City Power says technicians are on-site attending to the outage in Mayfair substation.Read More
58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,422 coronavirus infections pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 548, 157.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear
New lecturer Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show asking for assistance on getting formal wear to go to work.Read More
We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it is not easy to host religious services virtually, especially in rural areas.Read More