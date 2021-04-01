Noxolo Grootboom: What have I done to deserve all this love?





Veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom says it was very difficult for her to say goodbye after 37 years of working at the SABC.

She says it took her a lot of time to write her one-minute outro which aired on Tuesday during her last Xhosa bulletin.

Grootboom started at the public broadcaster as a typist and made her way to television screens where she anchored for more than two decades.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Grrotboom says she is overwhelmed by the love shown to her by South Africans.

There is a question that I can't just get an answer to: 'What is it that I have done to deserve all this? What is it that I have done to deserve this? This is humbling. Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster

I am a fast typist, I can dance on that keyboard but when it came to that goodbye, that was the longest time I spent on that keyboard to write a one-minute message. Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster

Grootboom's mother, Daisy Mbathani, says she is proud of the work her daughter has done and she knew for a young age that Noxolo was destined for greatness.

I knew she was destined for greatness, she was a lively child from the beginning. Daisy Mbathani, Noxolo Grootboom's mother

I love her, she must keep it up and she must always be Noxolo and nobody else. Daisy Mbathani, Noxolo Grootboom's mother

An emotional mam #NoxoloGrootboom responds to the call by her mother. Her mama called in to tell her amongst other things ‘I’ve always known Noxolo is brilliant’ @TheRealClementM @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/H2ewC0703M — Yolisa Njamela (@yolisanjamela) April 1, 2021

Professing her love for her mother, Grootboom says they moved to Johannesburg due to circumstances beyond their control and their mother chose them.

She is not a demanding mother, she is so appreciative. I thank God that He chose her to be my mom. Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster

This is the first time that I get an opportunity to profess my appreciation and undying love to her. Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster

Grootboom's daughter Nokwanda says her mother is so strict.

I am so proud of her, and I love her so much. She sacrificed so much for everyone and I want her to choose herself for once. Nokwanda Grootboom, Noxolo Grootboom's daughter

Grootboom says she is going to spend time with her family.

The moment I realised the role isiXhosa has played towards the betterment of my life, I respected it. It is because of isiXhosa that there was food on the table. I have never been to variety but isiXhosa made it possible that doesn't happen to my children. Noxolo Grootboom, Veteran broadcaster

Listen to the full interview below...