Power outage hits Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk: Student Activists The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mpendulo Mfeka- WITS SRC President

Tshegofatso Mojanaga

Gcina Sibanda

125 125

Today at 16:10 Steel import cushion tariffs Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Meluleki Nzimande, ITAC Chief Commissioner

125 125

Today at 18:09 How much did the tax man collect during Covid-19 ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 Discovery bank The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Hylton Kallner - CEO at Discovery Holdings SA

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralabous - How tp market your side hustle. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

125 125

Today at 19:08 Load-shedding solution built by South African energy start up The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tumi Mphalele - Co-Founder at IG3N

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM : Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125