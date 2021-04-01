Power outage hits Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures
A power outage has hit Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures. The areas affected are Auckland Park, Homestead Park, Brixton, Mayfair, Melville, Parktown, Braamfontein, Richmont and the surroundings.
City Power technicians are on site attending to the outage in Mayfair substation.
City Power technicians are on site attending to the outage in Mayfair substation.👇^GR pic.twitter.com/EhnKxWc0gT
