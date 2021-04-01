Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC





From 1 April 2021, South Africans will get to interrogate the list of political party funders.

This will happen when the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) publishes the list of party funders every quarter as an aim to better inform themselves on who is behind the financial muscle of the country’s respective formations.

Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report chats to IEC deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery gives more insight on the newly implemented Political Party Funding Act.

The Political Party Funding Act adds something that we have not experienced in our democracy since 1994 which is transparancy in the resourcing of political parties. Mawethu Mosery, Deputy CEO - IEC

The act relies on disclosure by the political party or the donor and there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors. Mawethu Mosery, Deputy CEO - IEC

Listen below to the full conversation: