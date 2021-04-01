'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The Auditor-General of South Africa has given the City of Ekurhuleni (eastern Gauteng) a clean audit.
In 2016, Ekurhuleni initiated a turnaround strategy called “Operation Clean Audit”.
Africa Melane interviewed Phakamile Mbengashe, Spokesperson for the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.
Mbengashe spoke about what it took to turn the City around and achieve a clean audit.
It’s a total team effort… Operation Clean Audit was based on continuous checks and balances… Small tweaks can go far…Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson - Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni
There is value in purpose. It’s more valuable than money… Public service is a beautiful thing!Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson - Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni
What we’ve achieved is outstanding… especially on the housing front… Informal settlements continue to grow… How can we make life better for people living there? …Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson - Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni
… The City of Ekurhuleni has, for the past two years, come second only behind Cape Town…Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson - Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46989213_auditor-sends-file-audited-financial-statements-of-the-company-to-executives-.html?vti=mpfi57n5idgwjf5h46-1-1
More from Business
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years
Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones
The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.Read More
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.Read More
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming
"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."Read More
Pay less for car insurance
It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] How to handle survivor's guilt during retrenchment
Retrenchment coach Claire J Gilchrist says the retrenchments during the COVID-19 have been extremely tough.Read More
We keep road safety and enforce COVID-19 regulations this Easter - Joburg mayor
Geoff Makhubo says people will be leaving for other provinces so they have stepped up their operations on the roads.Read More
Transporting alcohol over long weekend not allowed, confirms Dlamini-Zuma
According to the new regulations, alcohol can be sold on-site in licensed premises but off-site sales are not allowed until next Tuesday.Read More
Noxolo Grootboom: What have I done to deserve all this love?
In this emotional Hanging Out feature, veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom speaks about her life, family and retirement.Read More
Power outage hits Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures
City Power says technicians are on-site attending to the outage in Mayfair substation.Read More
58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,422 coronavirus infections pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 548, 157.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear
New lecturer Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show asking for assistance on getting formal wear to go to work.Read More
We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it is not easy to host religious services virtually, especially in rural areas.Read More