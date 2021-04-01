Streaming issues? Report here
We keep road safety and enforce COVID-19 regulations this Easter - Joburg mayor

1 April 2021 1:23 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Easter Accidents
Easter
Geoff Makhubo
Johannesburg executive mayor Geoff Makhubo

Geoff Makhubo says people will be leaving for other provinces so they have stepped up their operations on the roads.

The Easter weekend is usually one of the busiest periods on South African roads.

Last year's Easter weekend came against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown measures saw an immense reduction in the number of motorists on the roads.

But how will that compare with Easter this year?

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo joins us on the line now.

We keep our law enforcement consistent throughout the year. Of course, we heighten our interventions during Easter and December holidays for obvious reasons that volumes of traffic increase and people are more on the roads going to different places.

Geoff Makhubo, Executive mayor - City of Johannesburg

Today, under lockdown Level 1, we know that people will be leaving to other provinces so we have stepped up our operations on the roads. At the moment it's still early but now we are on the M2 moving to Crown Mines, the traffic is a bit heavy you can see that people are going to the shops. Others are going to buy alcohol.

Geoff Makhubo, Executive mayor - City of Johannesburg

Our first priority is to ensure our raids are safe. The second priority would be that we still enforce the national state of disaster regulations because COVID-19 is still prevalent. While we keep road safety we still have to enforce COVID-19 regulations.

Geoff Makhubo, Executive mayor - City of Johannesburg

Listen below for the full interview...




Johannesburg executive mayor Geoff Makhubo

