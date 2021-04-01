[LISTEN] How to handle survivor's guilt during retrenchment
Retrenchment Coach Claire J Gilchrist says the COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely tough in terms of retrenchments.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Gilchrist says retrenchments became even harder during the lockdown because of the anxiety around the pandemic.
She adds that the survivor's guilt of those who were not retrenchment was as profound as those retrenched.
Quite a lot of retrenchment processes are badly managed. My sincere advice to those left behind and left to cope with the trauma, either seek help or change your perspective if you can.Claire J Gilchrist, Retrenchment coach
If something bad happens to someone, inevitably as humans we identify with it and take on the emotions, take on the drama. My sincere advice is don't. Walk your own journey, yes help them but do not take it on.Claire J Gilchrist, Retrenchment coach
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1510/rawpixel151001370/45903847-job-search-career-hiring-opportunity-employment-concept.jpg
More from Local
You CAN transport alcohol this Easter ... that's what Dlamini-Zuma is saying NOW
Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Council national convener says regulations do not say anything about transportation.Read More
Thinking of a property stokvel? Here are some tips
Property investment strategist Gavin Mkhabela says the number of people does not play a big role, financing does.Read More
We will not tolerate drunk driving - Tshwane Metro Police
Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says if they find any person transporting alcohol they'll confiscate it.Read More
We keep road safety and enforce COVID-19 regulations this Easter - Joburg mayor
Geoff Makhubo says people will be leaving for other provinces so they have stepped up their operations on the roads.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
Transporting alcohol over long weekend not allowed, confirms Dlamini-Zuma
According to the new regulations, alcohol can be sold on-site in licensed premises but off-site sales are not allowed until next Tuesday.Read More
Noxolo Grootboom: What have I done to deserve all this love?
In this emotional Hanging Out feature, veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom speaks about her life, family and retirement.Read More
Power outage hits Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures
City Power says technicians are on-site attending to the outage in Mayfair substation.Read More
58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,422 coronavirus infections pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 548, 157.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More