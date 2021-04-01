[LISTEN] How to handle survivor's guilt during retrenchment





Retrenchment Coach Claire J Gilchrist says the COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely tough in terms of retrenchments.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Gilchrist says retrenchments became even harder during the lockdown because of the anxiety around the pandemic.

She adds that the survivor's guilt of those who were not retrenchment was as profound as those retrenched.

Quite a lot of retrenchment processes are badly managed. My sincere advice to those left behind and left to cope with the trauma, either seek help or change your perspective if you can. Claire J Gilchrist, Retrenchment coach

If something bad happens to someone, inevitably as humans we identify with it and take on the emotions, take on the drama. My sincere advice is don't. Walk your own journey, yes help them but do not take it on. Claire J Gilchrist, Retrenchment coach

