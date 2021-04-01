We will not tolerate drunk driving - Tshwane Metro Police





The Tshwane Metro Police Department says it is ready for the influx of motorists during this Easter Weekend coming in and out of the province.

Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says so far they have counted more 2,200 cars that have passed at Phumlani Plaza on the N1 north.

Speaking to John Perlman, Mahamba says there will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence.

We do not want people that are driving under the influence of alcohol. Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson - Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department

The COVID-19 regulations clearly say you are not supposed to transport any alcohol in the vehicle, so if we find any person transporting alcohol we will confiscate it and that doesn't mean you will get it back. Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson - Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department

