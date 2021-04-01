We will not tolerate drunk driving - Tshwane Metro Police
The Tshwane Metro Police Department says it is ready for the influx of motorists during this Easter Weekend coming in and out of the province.
Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says so far they have counted more 2,200 cars that have passed at Phumlani Plaza on the N1 north.
Speaking to John Perlman, Mahamba says there will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence.
We do not want people that are driving under the influence of alcohol.Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson - Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department
The COVID-19 regulations clearly say you are not supposed to transport any alcohol in the vehicle, so if we find any person transporting alcohol we will confiscate it and that doesn't mean you will get it back.Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson - Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55122233_bucharest-romania-march-26-2016-several-types-of-bottled-alcohol-are-displayed-on-some-shelves-in-a-.html
More from Local
You CAN transport alcohol this Easter ... that's what Dlamini-Zuma is saying NOW
Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Council national convener says regulations do not say anything about transportation.Read More
Thinking of a property stokvel? Here are some tips
Property investment strategist Gavin Mkhabela says the number of people does not play a big role, financing does.Read More
[LISTEN] How to handle survivor's guilt during retrenchment
Retrenchment coach Claire J Gilchrist says the retrenchments during the COVID-19 have been extremely tough.Read More
We keep road safety and enforce COVID-19 regulations this Easter - Joburg mayor
Geoff Makhubo says people will be leaving for other provinces so they have stepped up their operations on the roads.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
Transporting alcohol over long weekend not allowed, confirms Dlamini-Zuma
According to the new regulations, alcohol can be sold on-site in licensed premises but off-site sales are not allowed until next Tuesday.Read More
Noxolo Grootboom: What have I done to deserve all this love?
In this emotional Hanging Out feature, veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom speaks about her life, family and retirement.Read More
Power outage hits Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures
City Power says technicians are on-site attending to the outage in Mayfair substation.Read More
58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,422 coronavirus infections pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 548, 157.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More