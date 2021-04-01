Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore
Businessman and author Reuel Khoza takes over today (1 April) as the new chairperson of Discovery Bank Limited and Discovery Bank Holdings Limited.
He replaces Adrian Gore, who will remain a director at the bank.
Khoza is currently the interim chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and a former Nedbank Group chair.
“Reuel brings a wealth of experience and will add tremendous value in the governance of Discovery Bank" said Gore.
"The Bank is performing excellently and we believe he will play a significant role as we continue to build a world-class bank.”
Arabile Gumede interviews the bank's CEO, Hylton Kallner, on The Money Show. This was echoed by Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner in conversation with Arabile Gumede on The Money Show.
He's an incredible person with a huge amount of experience and great integrity. We think that he'll provide exceptional leadership in the bank.Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank
Kallner explains that a special dispensation had been granted for Adrian Gore to occupy the chairperson role during the start-up phase of the business.
The Bank's Act requires that the chair of a bank is a non-executive, independent chair... We went through an extensive process to identify an appropriate chair who would meet all of the independence requirements.Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank
Listen to the interview with Kallner in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore
