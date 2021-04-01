Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021





The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced better than expected revenue collection for the 2020/2021 financial year.

The tax authority reported its preliminary revenue results outcome on Thursday.

It collected R38 billion more than was forecast in the 2020 February budget, despite the economic fallout of Covid-19.

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said this was as the result of the slightly improved economy and Sars' tax collection efforts.

Kieswetter, who's been in the hot seat now for almost two years, expands on these improved efforts on The Money Show.

We're beginning to see, encouragingly, the dividends of a Sars that we are slowly beginning to refocus and rebuild. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Some of the improvements are very basic. We've let ourselves down badly in the past... Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

... for example, just following up tax payers who should be registered, who are not. We have registered 1.6 million additional tax payers. That, in itself, yielded a revenue contribution of R4.4 billion. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Whilst in October last year we had a view that we would under-recover the revenue against what the minister thought in February 2020 of some R312.8 billion, today we've effectively clawed back R138 billion of that. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Of course we used some of that in February - hence the adjustment of R99 billion and now the R138 billion. So, all in all it's a good news story and augurs well for the year that is ahead of us. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Tax avoidance is still of huge concern says Kieswetter.

He discusses the different strategies South Africans use to dodge paying tax.

The criminal area is where we still have a long way to go and is a huge area of focus... We certainly can't declare victory, although we have seen some successes. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

The specific dates for the next tax filing season will be announced in the next month, he says.

