Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus - understand the "WHY'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Did fund managers help investors in the pandemic?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
You CAN transport alcohol this Easter ... that's what Dlamini-Zuma is saying NOW Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Council national convener says regulations do not say anything about transportation. 1 April 2021 5:49 PM
Thinking of a property stokvel? Here are some tips Property investment strategist Gavin Mkhabela says the number of people does not play a big role, financing does. 1 April 2021 4:53 PM
We will not tolerate drunk driving - Tshwane Metro Police Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says if they find any person transporting alcohol they'll confiscate it. 1 April 2021 4:24 PM
View all Local
Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC Electoral Commission of SA deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors. 1 April 2021 1:01 PM
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed' Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday. 1 April 2021 7:58 AM
Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update on ANC secretary Ace Magashule's visit to Soweto. 31 March 2021 4:35 PM
View all Politics
Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021 Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses the reasons for the better than expected result on The Money Show. 1 April 2021 6:42 PM
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!' The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor. 1 April 2021 12:33 PM
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises' Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned. 31 March 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:25 AM
Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:24 AM
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021

1 April 2021 6:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
SARS
The Money Show
Tax
South African Revenue Service
Tax collection
VAT
income tax
tax revenue
Corporate income tax
excise tax
Edward Kieswetter
Arabile Gumede
COVID-19
economic recovery
2020/2021 tax collection
customs duties

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses the reasons for the better than expected result on The Money Show.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced better than expected revenue collection for the 2020/2021 financial year.

The tax authority reported its preliminary revenue results outcome on Thursday.

It collected R38 billion more than was forecast in the 2020 February budget, despite the economic fallout of Covid-19.

RELATED: Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said this was as the result of the slightly improved economy and Sars' tax collection efforts.

Kieswetter, who's been in the hot seat now for almost two years, expands on these improved efforts on The Money Show.

We're beginning to see, encouragingly, the dividends of a Sars that we are slowly beginning to refocus and rebuild.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Some of the improvements are very basic. We've let ourselves down badly in the past...

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

... for example, just following up tax payers who should be registered, who are not. We have registered 1.6 million additional tax payers. That, in itself, yielded a revenue contribution of R4.4 billion.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Whilst in October last year we had a view that we would under-recover the revenue against what the minister thought in February 2020 of some R312.8 billion, today we've effectively clawed back R138 billion of that.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Of course we used some of that in February - hence the adjustment of R99 billion and now the R138 billion. So, all in all it's a good news story and augurs well for the year that is ahead of us.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Tax avoidance is still of huge concern says Kieswetter.

He discusses the different strategies South Africans use to dodge paying tax.

The criminal area is where we still have a long way to go and is a huge area of focus... We certainly can't declare victory, although we have seen some successes.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

The specific dates for the next tax filing season will be announced in the next month, he says.

Listen to the conversation in detail below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021




1 April 2021 6:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
SARS
The Money Show
Tax
South African Revenue Service
Tax collection
VAT
income tax
tax revenue
Corporate income tax
excise tax
Edward Kieswetter
Arabile Gumede
COVID-19
economic recovery
2020/2021 tax collection
customs duties

More from Business

Thinking of a property stokvel? Here are some tips

1 April 2021 4:53 PM

Property investment strategist Gavin Mkhabela says the number of people does not play a big role, financing does.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'

1 April 2021 12:33 PM

The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'

31 March 2021 8:32 PM

Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

31 March 2021 7:35 PM

Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:15 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

31 March 2021 6:51 PM

Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke

31 March 2021 11:59 AM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming

31 March 2021 11:27 AM

"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

You CAN transport alcohol this Easter ... that's what Dlamini-Zuma is saying NOW

Local

Power outage hits Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures

Local

We will not tolerate drunk driving - Tshwane Metro Police

Local

EWN Highlights

Academic staff at Wits stand in solidarity with protesting students

1 April 2021 6:35 PM

Sarb imposes administrative sanctions on Deutsche Bank AG

1 April 2021 6:24 PM

Law expert says transportation of booze over Easter weekend isn't illegal

1 April 2021 5:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA