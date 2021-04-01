Thinking of a property stokvel? Here are some tips





Property investment strategist Gavin Mkhabela tells John Perlman that clear objectives need to be there when starting a property stokvel.

Mkhabela says there are different strategies for both long-term and short-term property goals.

Financing is one of the biggest key that drives the number of people that can be in that property stokvel. Gavin Mkhabela, Property investment strategist

The number is not that much of a big thing. It goes done to what type of properties, how are we buying and especially when we come at the financing aspect. Gavin Mkhabela, Property investment strategist

