You CAN transport alcohol this Easter ... that's what Dlamini-Zuma is saying NOW
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma appears to have made a U-turn regarding the transportation of alcohol.
She had reportedly said on Thursday that members of the public were not allowed to transport alcohol over the long weekend. and travelling.
National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane had said the liquor regulations did not say anything regarding the transportation of alcohol.
Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali says Dlamini-Zuma emphasised that people had until midnight to buy alcohol. He said there is no risk that alcohol will be confiscated.
READ: Transporting alcohol over long weekend not allowed, confirms Dlamini-Zuma
Ntimane says he spoke to the police and they say the minister was wrong.
The regulations as they are do not say anything about alcohol transportation. As far as we are aware, there is nothing that is stopping anyone from carrying liquor.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51528293_man-beating-up-his-wife-illustrating-domestic-violence.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=mrt4ddiaix93c7ezw3-1-1
More from Local
Thinking of a property stokvel? Here are some tips
Property investment strategist Gavin Mkhabela says the number of people does not play a big role, financing does.Read More
We will not tolerate drunk driving - Tshwane Metro Police
Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says if they find any person transporting alcohol they'll confiscate it.Read More
[LISTEN] How to handle survivor's guilt during retrenchment
Retrenchment coach Claire J Gilchrist says the retrenchments during the COVID-19 have been extremely tough.Read More
We keep road safety and enforce COVID-19 regulations this Easter - Joburg mayor
Geoff Makhubo says people will be leaving for other provinces so they have stepped up their operations on the roads.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
Transporting alcohol over long weekend not allowed, confirms Dlamini-Zuma
According to the new regulations, alcohol can be sold on-site in licensed premises but off-site sales are not allowed until next Tuesday.Read More
Noxolo Grootboom: What have I done to deserve all this love?
In this emotional Hanging Out feature, veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom speaks about her life, family and retirement.Read More
Power outage hits Joburg areas after damage to pylon structures
City Power says technicians are on-site attending to the outage in Mayfair substation.Read More
58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,422 coronavirus infections pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 548, 157.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More