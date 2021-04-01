You CAN transport alcohol this Easter ... that's what Dlamini-Zuma is saying NOW





Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma appears to have made a U-turn regarding the transportation of alcohol.

She had reportedly said on Thursday that members of the public were not allowed to transport alcohol over the long weekend. and travelling.

National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane had said the liquor regulations did not say anything regarding the transportation of alcohol.

Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali says Dlamini-Zuma emphasised that people had until midnight to buy alcohol. He said there is no risk that alcohol will be confiscated.

READ: Transporting alcohol over long weekend not allowed, confirms Dlamini-Zuma

Ntimane says he spoke to the police and they say the minister was wrong.

The regulations as they are do not say anything about alcohol transportation. As far as we are aware, there is nothing that is stopping anyone from carrying liquor. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Listen below for the full interview...