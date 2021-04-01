Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced on Thursday that it has registered the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, with conditions.
The body described the move as "a significant step in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic".
The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being administered to the country's healthcare workers as part of the Sisonke implementation study.
RELATED: South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines
The conditions of its registration include that the vaccine is supplied and administered in accordance with the NDoH Covid -19 vaccination plan and applicable guidelines.
"Further conditions relate to the submission of periodic safety updates in accordance with Sahpra guidance, the reporting of the results of ongoing studies and conformance with pharmacovigilance activities as outlined in the approved risk management plan."
RELATED: Phase 2 of vaccine rollout to start mid-May - here's what SA govt has planned
It's a huge step forward for South Africa's vaccination programme, agrees Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President of Research at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
The most limiting factor at the moment, is access to doses. Obviously, once you have the doses it comes down to the distribution.Prof. Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President: Research - South African Medical Research Council
He notes that the level of vaccine acceptance is high in the current target group - healthcare workers - as they are well-informed.
We just have to wait until we get to Phase 2 of the programme where other people will be vaccinated... to really see if the anti-vaccine sentiments are something that we need to worry about.Prof. Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President: Research - South African Medical Research Council
By and large, I think, most people will be ready to get the vaccine.Prof. Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President: Research - South African Medical Research Council
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
