World Autism Awareness Day: 'Can you imagine not speaking vocally for one day?'
World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2, every year to makes people understand and accept people with autism, foster worldwide support, and inspire people. It is a day that spread kindness and autism awareness.
The United Nations Secretary-General's message for 2021 is, As we work together to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, one key goal must be to build a more inclusive and accessible world that recognizes the contributions of all people, including persons with disabilities
Author of Saving My Sons - A Journey With Autism and director of the Star Academy, Ilana Gerschlowitz, has more on this.
I wrote the book so I can give other parents a guide. They are where I was 17 years ago.Ilana Gerschlowitz, Author of 'Saving My Sons - A Journey With Autism' and director of the Star Academy
You need to act as soon as possible. We want to create awareness that autism is a global crisis. My eldest son is 18 years with severe autism. Even though he is in a worst-case scenario, we have managed to make him independent.Ilana Gerschlowitz, Author of 'Saving My Sons - A Journey With Autism' and director of the Star Academy
Can you imagine not speaking vocally for one day? One hour?Ilana Gerschlowitz, Author of 'Saving My Sons - A Journey With Autism' and director of the Star Academy
My other son has lost his diagnosis for autism. Because we had 10 years of research, and through advanced behaviour analysis, he has been assessed and is now in a mainstream school with no support.Ilana Gerschlowitz, Author of 'Saving My Sons - A Journey With Autism' and director of the Star Academy
Listen below for the full interview...
