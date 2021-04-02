Winning against brilliant writers in SA is unbelievable - Rešoketšwe Manenzhe
RešoketšweManenzhe is a PhD student and lecturer at the University of Cape Town. She is also an engineer who primarily works in the mining sphere.
Manenzhe is no stranger to writing. In 2019, she won the Writivism Short Story Prize, and has also had a few of her short stories and poems published in journals such as the Kalahari Review and the Sol Plaatje European Union Anthology.
She tells Refiloe Mpakanyane more on Weekend Breakfast about her book Scatterlings.
I was up against these brilliant writers in South Africa. For such people to recognise my work means a lot. I am very grateful, I am humbled.RešoketšweManenzhe , Author
I was really interested in South African history, how we came to be as a country. It is a story about South African people ... told via a kind of a national voice.RešoketšweManenzhe , Author
Listen below for the full interview ...
