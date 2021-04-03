SA records 1,273 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52, 964
Forty-nine more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52, 964 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,273 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 550, 724.
RELATED: 58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846
The total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 475, 398 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 550 724 the total number of deaths is 52 964 the total number of recoveries is 1 475 398 and the total number of vaccines administered is 269 102. pic.twitter.com/OH4Fx06QAo— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 2, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 2, 2021
