SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills





South Africans are pitching in to help Dr Sindi Van Zyl in order to pay for her COVID-19 hospital bills.

Loved by many, Dr Sindi has been a shoulder to cry on, an advisor and friend to many strangers on social media and in her time of need South Africans are rallying behind the doctor to raise R2 million for her medical bills.

Her husband Marinus Van Zyl has called on those who have been positively impacted by her to offer whatever they can to cover her bills, which currently sit at around R2 million.

It is our beloved @sindivanzyl ‘s Bday tomorrow.



There’s only ONE gift Sindi needs right now..👉🏽 the gift of life.



Her family is appealing to you to show her the love she’s shown you & #GiftSindiLife 💞🙏🏽



You can “send her flowers/ gifts” by donating > https://t.co/zWOW44tOYX pic.twitter.com/EHKi8M8Lzx — Dr Yummy Mummy 🥰 (@dr_lovelee) April 2, 2021

Guys let's contribute to supporting Dr @sindivanzyl as she recovers from #COVID19. Dr Sindi has helped so many people over the years, it's our turn to help her. #GiftSindiLife



https://t.co/quWyt45ny6 https://t.co/quWyt45ny6 — Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) April 2, 2021