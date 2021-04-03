SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cope: Govt should review Eskom’s ‘exclusionary’ electricity tariff increase As of Thursday, customers receiving power directly from Eskom will be charged over 15.6% more after the North Gauteng High Court g... 3 April 2021 8:55 AM
SA records 1,273 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52, 964 The Health Department says total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 3 April 2021 6:49 AM
Winning against brilliant writers in SA is unbelievable - Rešoketšwe Manenzhe The PhD student and UCT lecturer's book 'Scatterlings' has won the 2021 HSS Award for Best Fiction Single Author. 2 April 2021 10:46 AM
View all Local
Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries The union says its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries which were meant to come on 1 April. 3 April 2021 8:30 AM
Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC Electoral Commission of SA deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors. 1 April 2021 1:01 PM
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed' Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday. 1 April 2021 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore The former Nedbank chair will provide exceptional leadership at Discovery Bank, says CEO Hylton Kallner on The Money Show. 1 April 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:25 AM
Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:24 AM
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills

3 April 2021 7:31 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Coronavirus
#Covid19
Dr Sindi Van Zyl
hospital bills

The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.

South Africans are pitching in to help Dr Sindi Van Zyl in order to pay for her COVID-19 hospital bills.

Loved by many, Dr Sindi has been a shoulder to cry on, an advisor and friend to many strangers on social media and in her time of need South Africans are rallying behind the doctor to raise R2 million for her medical bills.

Her husband Marinus Van Zyl has called on those who have been positively impacted by her to offer whatever they can to cover her bills, which currently sit at around R2 million.




3 April 2021 7:31 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Coronavirus
#Covid19
Dr Sindi Van Zyl
hospital bills

More from Lifestyle

Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments

1 April 2021 8:45 PM

South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance

31 March 2021 10:16 AM

It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

29 March 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul

27 March 2021 11:55 AM

The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the R300 million relief fund because there wasn't enough money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children

26 March 2021 12:07 PM

Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions

25 March 2021 8:28 PM

Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries

Politics

SA records 1,273 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52, 964

Local

SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Gqeberha police hunting 3 suspects after 3 people killed in shooting

3 April 2021 4:54 PM

3 people killed in collision on R101 in Limpopo

3 April 2021 4:24 PM

Chief Justice Mogoeng lodges appeal against JSC over his Israel comments

3 April 2021 3:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA