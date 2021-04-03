Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries





The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has instructed its attorneys to take action against the South African Airways (SAA).

This is after its members at SAA Technical did not receive their salaries which were supposed to be paid on 1 April after the airline missed the 27 March deadline.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola told Eyewitness News that no plans are made by the Department of Public Enterprises to try and cushion workers this time and resolve these issues so that there are no salary interruptions while the business rescue process takes place.