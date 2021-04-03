Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cope: Govt should review Eskom’s ‘exclusionary’ electricity tariff increase As of Thursday, customers receiving power directly from Eskom will be charged over 15.6% more after the North Gauteng High Court g... 3 April 2021 8:55 AM
SA records 1,273 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52, 964 The Health Department says total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 3 April 2021 6:49 AM
Winning against brilliant writers in SA is unbelievable - Rešoketšwe Manenzhe The PhD student and UCT lecturer's book 'Scatterlings' has won the 2021 HSS Award for Best Fiction Single Author. 2 April 2021 10:46 AM
View all Local
Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries The union says its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries which were meant to come on 1 April. 3 April 2021 8:30 AM
Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC Electoral Commission of SA deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors. 1 April 2021 1:01 PM
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed' Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday. 1 April 2021 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore The former Nedbank chair will provide exceptional leadership at Discovery Bank, says CEO Hylton Kallner on The Money Show. 1 April 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:25 AM
Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:24 AM
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cope: Govt should review Eskom’s ‘exclusionary’ electricity tariff increase

3 April 2021 8:55 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Electricity tariffs
Congress of the People

As of Thursday, customers receiving power directly from Eskom will be charged over 15.6% more after the North Gauteng High Court granted the power utility permission to raise electricity prices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) on Friday said government should review Eskom’s electricity tariff increase warning that some households and businesses might not be able to survive this.

As of Thursday, customers receiving power directly from Eskom will be charged over 15.6% more after the North Gauteng High Court granted the power utility permission to raise electricity prices.

This will see the embattled state-owned entity recover about R10 billion from customers.

With thousands of people having lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and others facing financial uncertainty, consumers are also facing substantial fuel price hikes this month.

Cope’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the tariffs would further kill the economy and hit the poor and unemployed the hardest.

“Government can never justify this increase. Very soon, electricity will be reserved for the rich only. It is totally unfair that the struggling people must be punished because of years of corruption that took place at Eskom.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cope: Govt should review Eskom’s ‘exclusionary’ electricity tariff increase




3 April 2021 8:55 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Electricity tariffs
Congress of the People

More from Local

SA records 1,273 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52, 964

3 April 2021 6:49 AM

The Health Department says total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winning against brilliant writers in SA is unbelievable - Rešoketšwe Manenzhe

2 April 2021 10:46 AM

The PhD student and UCT lecturer's book 'Scatterlings' has won the 2021 HSS Award for Best Fiction Single Author.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Churches observe Good Friday under strict COVID safety protocals

2 April 2021 10:37 AM

Christian leaders who have spoken to Eyewitness News said due to COVID-19, this year's Easter services will culminate in hybrid formats of both physical and virtual gatherings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You CAN transport alcohol this Easter ... that's what Dlamini-Zuma is saying NOW

2 April 2021 9:22 AM

Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Council national convener says regulations do not say anything about transportation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa pays tribute to Madikizela-Mandela on 3rd anniversary of her passing

2 April 2021 8:53 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Madikizela-Mandela as a defender of the vulnerable, who left a legacy for many to emulate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents must help learners with Grade 9 subject choices for matric - Expert

2 April 2021 8:53 AM

The Independent Institute of Education head of programme Natasha Madhav says the decision must be made sooner rather than later.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Autism Awareness Day: 'Can you imagine not speaking vocally for one day?'

2 April 2021 8:00 AM

Author of 'Saving My Sons - A Journey With Autism' Ilana Gerschlowitz wants to create awareness that autism is a global crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions

1 April 2021 7:23 PM

The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021

1 April 2021 6:42 PM

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses the reasons for the better than expected result on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thinking of a property stokvel? Here are some tips

1 April 2021 4:53 PM

Property investment strategist Gavin Mkhabela says the number of people does not play a big role, financing does.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries

Politics

SA records 1,273 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52, 964

Local

SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Gqeberha police hunting 3 suspects after 3 people killed in shooting

3 April 2021 4:54 PM

3 people killed in collision on R101 in Limpopo

3 April 2021 4:24 PM

Chief Justice Mogoeng lodges appeal against JSC over his Israel comments

3 April 2021 3:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA