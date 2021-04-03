Cope: Govt should review Eskom’s ‘exclusionary’ electricity tariff increase
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) on Friday said government should review Eskom’s electricity tariff increase warning that some households and businesses might not be able to survive this.
As of Thursday, customers receiving power directly from Eskom will be charged over 15.6% more after the North Gauteng High Court granted the power utility permission to raise electricity prices.
This will see the embattled state-owned entity recover about R10 billion from customers.
With thousands of people having lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and others facing financial uncertainty, consumers are also facing substantial fuel price hikes this month.
Cope’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the tariffs would further kill the economy and hit the poor and unemployed the hardest.
“Government can never justify this increase. Very soon, electricity will be reserved for the rich only. It is totally unfair that the struggling people must be punished because of years of corruption that took place at Eskom.”
