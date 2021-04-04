SA records 777 coronavirus infections and 8 people succumb to virus
South Africa has recorded 777 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 551, 501.
Eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52, 954 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: 58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846
The total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 476, 605 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 551 501 the total number of deaths is 52 954 the total number of recoveries is 1 476 605 and the total number of vaccines administered is 269 102. pic.twitter.com/3kIw2Q77mA— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 3, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 03 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 3, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/kal0IbDkEy
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
Motorists urged to brace for record-high increase in petrol price
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the fuel hike will take effect from 7 April.Read More
Cape Talk temporarily off-air after station's transmitter site burgled overnight
Listeners can still tune via on DSTV, on the CapeTalk app, and on the website.Read More
Kubayi-Ngubane pleads with Presidency to improve comms around vaccine rollout
Kubayi-Ngubane has been engaging the international community to sell the country as a suitable tourist destination open to foreign travellers.Read More
Civil orgs want Ramaphosa to learn sign language to apologise to deaf community
An organisation called Tourism Friendly on Saturday said the president had ignored a promise he made last year to the deaf community that sign language would become the 12th official language.Read More
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency
The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region.Read More
Cope: Govt should review Eskom’s ‘exclusionary’ electricity tariff increase
As of Thursday, customers receiving power directly from Eskom will be charged over 15.6% more after the North Gauteng High Court granted the power utility permission to raise electricity prices.Read More
SA records 1,273 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52, 946
The Health Department says total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Winning against brilliant writers in SA is unbelievable - Rešoketšwe Manenzhe
The PhD student and UCT lecturer's book 'Scatterlings' has won the 2021 HSS Award for Best Fiction Single Author.Read More
Churches observe Good Friday under strict COVID safety protocals
Christian leaders who have spoken to Eyewitness News said due to COVID-19, this year's Easter services will culminate in hybrid formats of both physical and virtual gatherings.Read More
You CAN transport alcohol this Easter ... that's what Dlamini-Zuma is saying NOW
Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Council national convener says regulations do not say anything about transportation.Read More