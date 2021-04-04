



JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is pleading with the Presidency to improve communication on the vaccine rollout.

Kubayi-Ngubane has been engaging the international community to sell the country as a suitable tourist destination open to foreign travellers.

This comes as a growing list of countries have imposed travel restrictions on people coming from South Africa.

The tourism industry has been battered by restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19.

According to the Sunday Times, Kubayi-Ngubane said workaround communication regarding the vaccination process needed to be intensified.

Kubayi-Ngubane said there were a number of battles to fight in order to revive the tourism industry.

The minister said the threat of the third wave in addition to the stigma that the country faces because of the second variant that was discovered here was another worrying factor.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Kubayi-Ngubane pleads with Presidency to improve comms around vaccine rollout