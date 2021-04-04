Cape Talk temporarily off-air after station's transmitter site burgled overnight





Police are investigating after sister station CapeTalk's transmitter site was burgled on Saturday night, leaving the station temporarily off-air.

The station said burglars damaged some of the equipment before making off with miscellaneous electronics.

Listeners can tune in via DStv channel 885, stream live on the website or download the app.

CapeTalk is off-air after the station's transmitter site was burgled overnight. Listeners can still tune via on DSTV, on the CapeTalk app, and on the website. https://t.co/s759gvwZh3 — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) April 4, 2021