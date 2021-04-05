South Africa records 463 new Covid-19 cases





Thirty-three people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death to 52,987 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health department says 463 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 551, 964.

The total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 477, 363 people having recuperated from the virus.

