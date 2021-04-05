South Africa records 463 new Covid-19 cases
Thirty-three people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death to 52,987 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health department says 463 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 551, 964.
RELATED: 58 more people die from COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52 846
The total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 477, 363 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 551 964 the total number of deaths is 52 987 the total number of recoveries is 1 477 363 and the total number of vaccines administered is 269 102. pic.twitter.com/ODK2knsfxb— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 4, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 04 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 4, 2021
