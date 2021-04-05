Over 50 babies take in at Door of Hope since start of lockdown





Door of Hope uses over 12,000 nappies per month on babies they take in.

Operations director Nadene Grabham says they also use over 100 tins of formula for the small babies while the older babies have cereal.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Grabham says they rely heavily on public and private donations to keep the centre running.

Currently, we are caring for 63 babies. Since we started in 1999, we have taken in 1,750 babies. Nadene Grabham, Operations director - Door of Hope

Since the start of lockdown, we've had 52 intakes and this year we have had 11 intakes so far. Nadene Grabham, Operations director - Door of Hope

Grabham says they have good relationships with police stations.

Door of Hope has ‘baby box’ where people can safely and anonymously leave unwanted babies.

