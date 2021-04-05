Thousands of people in Joburg East without electricity
JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people woke up without electricity in Benoni, Brakpan, Nigel and Vosloorus this morning.
Eskom deliberately cut supply to communities in these parts of Gauteng at 5am as part of its so-called "load reduction" timetable.
The utility said it’s trying to protect its network from overloading.
It said affected customers can expect their plug points to work again after 9 o'clock.
Eskom Load Reduction Notice— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 4, 2021
Date: 04 April 2021#EskomFreeState #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN
Please see below, provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction tomorrow morning, from 05:00 to 09:00. pic.twitter.com/QMadYN2VpG
