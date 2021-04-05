uBettina Wethu: We didn't want to do a photocopy of the original series
South Africa's version of Ugly Betty, uBettina Wethu will hit the screens very soon.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, producer Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri says Ugly Betty is the most adapted series in the world and it has been seen by over 160 countries.
Phiri says they wanted to create a character that will resonate with everyone.
As a child, I personally loved Ugly Betty so when we had this opportunity it just felt like oh my gosh this is amazing. We can do this for our own country, our own arts people.Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Producer - uBettina Wethu
What we knew from the beginning is that we didn't want to do a photocopy of the original series in itself. We understood that we have a different audience and our politics are very different.Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Producer - uBettina Wethu
Just a few more hours till @ubettina_wethu hits our screens 😍😍😍💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🔥🔥🔥can’t wait . It officially starts on Monday 5th of April 2021 on SABC1 . Stay Tuned💃🏽💃🏽@planetofattraction #UBettinaWethu https://t.co/ltQdrKm54B pic.twitter.com/HWYF5gHibx— Tamia Tshiamo II (@tshiamoletoka) April 4, 2021
Listen to the full interview below...
