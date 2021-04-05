Over 100 University of Pretoria students test positive for COVID
JOHANNESBURG - The University of Pretoria on Monday said more than 100 of its students tested positive for the coronavirus over the past three weeks.
The institution's spokesperson Rikus Delport said management suspected the virus was contracted off-campus at one of the pubs or restaurants students frequented in the Hatfield area.
Last week, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande raised concern over reports that infections were rising at the country's tertiary institutions.
Delport said they had taken immediate action to minimise the situation by enforcing strict safety protocols.
“Students who tested positive have been isolated either at home or in facilities that have been approved by the Department of Health, they are not isolated in any of UP’s residences. Contact tracing is currently under way and all the relevant authorities have been notified and the university is working closely with them to implement the necessary precautions.”
