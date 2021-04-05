Makhura ‘notes’ Lesufi’s side of the story on tender saga





JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday said he had “noted” the explanation provided by Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi following allegations that he convened a secret meeting to discuss departmental tenders with businesspeople.

On Sunday, the City Press revealed details about an audio recording that ostensibly implicates the MEC.

Eyewitness News is also in possession of the recording, but Lesufi said it was tampered with.

READ: EFF call for Panyaza Lesufi’s head after alleged tender meddling

Premier Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga would not be drawn into discussing whether the provincial head will be looking into this audio recording.

Meanwhile, MEC Lesufi has dismissed the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

He said the recording, which had been circulating on social media since the story broke, was “seriously manipulated and tampered with”.

He said he had merely explained how contracts were advertised and adjudicated in government during a community meeting in Soshanguve, in Tshwane.

He said he was fully aware that there were forces at play who sought to destroy his character.

The Gauteng Department of Education is, however, not new to scandal.

Investigations are still under way after it emerged the department paid R430 million of taxpayers money to deep clean schools unnecessarily.

Unfortunately in a democratic society the accuser doesn’t need to proof their allegations but the accused must proof their innocence. I take my work and my commitment to serve so serious that it’s clear it’s becoming a pain to my enemies something I have no control over. pic.twitter.com/aJsA4cDymY — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters are calling for Lesufi's removal from office following claims that he's tried to meddle in tender processes.

EFF Calls For The Removal Of Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi For Conspiring Tender Corruption pic.twitter.com/UQoUQKL17M — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 4, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Makhura ‘notes’ Lesufi’s side of the story on tender saga