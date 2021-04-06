SA records 452 COVID-19 infections and death toll closing on 53K





Over the past 24 hours eight more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 52,995 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 452 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 552, 416.

The total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 478, 088 people having recuperated from the virus.