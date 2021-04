SA records 452 COVID-19 infections and death toll closing on 53K

Over the past 24 hours eight more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 52,995 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 452 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 552, 416.

The total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 478, 088 people having recuperated from the virus.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases for South Africa is 1 552 416. Today, 8 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total to 52 995 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 478 088, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/l0MybPWgiD — Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 5, 2021