Bantu Holomisa calls for lifestyle audit into Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula





The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has sent a letter to the chairpersons of the Parliamentary joint standing committee on defence, claiming that Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula received cash and gifts totalling about R5 million from an SANDF contractor.

He joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the allegations.

When I stumble to such serious allegations, I normally refer them to what I think would be a relevant office to deal with it. I requested Parliamentary joint standing committee on defence to look at these allegations so that an investigation can be done. Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

If the minister says she doesn't know these allegations, then a lifestyle audit will be recommended, he says.

Over the weekend, Holomisa highlighting the divisions in the African National Congress (ANC) and has called for an interim government.

The ANC against itself, is threatening to embark on a civil disobedience as they say their secretary-general has done nothing wrong. How long are we going to wait for that to happen while services are at a stand still? Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

