Bantu Holomisa calls for lifestyle audit into Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has sent a letter to the chairpersons of the Parliamentary joint standing committee on defence, claiming that Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula received cash and gifts totalling about R5 million from an SANDF contractor.
RELATED: 'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa
He joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the allegations.
When I stumble to such serious allegations, I normally refer them to what I think would be a relevant office to deal with it. I requested Parliamentary joint standing committee on defence to look at these allegations so that an investigation can be done.Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM
if he minister says she doesn't know these allegations, then a lifestyle audit will be recommended, he says.
Over the weekend, Holomisa highlighting the divisions in the African National Congress (ANC) and has called for an interim government.
The ANC against itself, is threatening to embark on a civil disobedience as they say their secretary-general has done nothing wrong. How long are we going to wait for that to happen while services are at a stand still?Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.Read More
DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy
The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African government on the matter.Read More
Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment.Read More
Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries
The union says its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries which were meant to come on 1 April.Read More
Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC
Electoral Commission of SA deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors.Read More
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed'
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday.Read More
Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter
Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update on ANC secretary Ace Magashule's visit to Soweto.Read More
'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule
Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee for members facing criminal charges to step aside.Read More
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More