Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says he is offended by the comments made by the former leader of the Democratic Alliance Tony Leon.
Leon described Maimane as “an experiment that went wrong” in an interview on News24.
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the Clement Manyathela Show, Maimane says South Africa has a long way to go in building race relations if this is the attitude some people have.
Naturally, I felt deeply offended but I also felt it was the most dehumanising way to describe a fellow human being. I don't understand in what universe in 2021 you could stand up and refer to another person as an experiment.Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement
Tony was a former leader of the DA. He understood the complexity of the job and therefore for him today to be using language like that, not only is it offensive but it really is a betrayal.Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement
Maimane says he did not fail as the party of the DA in his tenure.
The project that I was working on, I felt that it was well on track.Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement
Meanwhile, political analyst from Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube says there is no need to feel sorry for Maimane.
He is a young South African who grew up here in South Africa who understands the politics of South Africa unless he was very naive and selfish to the realities a number of black South Africans are facing in this country.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
For Mmusi Maimane to be shocked that there are white people in this country who have that perception of looking at black people are inferior and subhuman, I think he is being disingenuous.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Politics
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.Read More
DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy
The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African government on the matter.Read More
Bantu Holomisa calls for lifestyle audit into Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
The Defence minister is accused of receiving cash and gifts amounting to about R5 million from an SANDF contractor.Read More
Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries
The union says its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries which were meant to come on 1 April.Read More
Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC
Electoral Commission of SA deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors.Read More
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed'
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday.Read More
Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter
Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update on ANC secretary Ace Magashule's visit to Soweto.Read More
'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule
Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee for members facing criminal charges to step aside.Read More
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More