Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane

Today at 15:10
EWN: Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder tries for bail again
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: NEHAWU KZN HOLDS 11TH PROVINCIAL CONGRESS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
City of Joburg probes road agency over governance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mlimandlela Ndamase
Today at 16:10
What does teh R1 fuel hike pay for?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Robert Maake - Director: Fuel Pricing Mechanism at Department Of Energy
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Mamelodi
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mogashoa, health sector as an administrative and marketing practitioner
Today at 16:40
SADC leaders to meet in Maputo over Mozambique terror threats
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:50
The shrinking of the wine industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 17:20
New R50 levy proposed for ‘households in Johannesburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stan Itshegetseng, . Deputy Director Communication in the office of MMC EISD
Today at 18:09
Massive fuel hike hits SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - The other side of diversification
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane

6 April 2021 11:13 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
DA
Race
Former Democratic Alliance DA leader Tony Leon

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment.

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says he is offended by the comments made by the former leader of the Democratic Alliance Tony Leon.

Leon described Maimane as “an experiment that went wrong” in an interview on News24.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the Clement Manyathela Show, Maimane says South Africa has a long way to go in building race relations if this is the attitude some people have.

Naturally, I felt deeply offended but I also felt it was the most dehumanising way to describe a fellow human being. I don't understand in what universe in 2021 you could stand up and refer to another person as an experiment.

Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

Tony was a former leader of the DA. He understood the complexity of the job and therefore for him today to be using language like that, not only is it offensive but it really is a betrayal.

Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

Maimane says he did not fail as the party of the DA in his tenure.

The project that I was working on, I felt that it was well on track.

Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

Meanwhile, political analyst from Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube says there is no need to feel sorry for Maimane.

He is a young South African who grew up here in South Africa who understands the politics of South Africa unless he was very naive and selfish to the realities a number of black South Africans are facing in this country.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

For Mmusi Maimane to be shocked that there are white people in this country who have that perception of looking at black people are inferior and subhuman, I think he is being disingenuous.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Listen to the full interview below...




