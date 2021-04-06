Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane





One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says he is offended by the comments made by the former leader of the Democratic Alliance Tony Leon.

Leon described Maimane as “an experiment that went wrong” in an interview on News24.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the Clement Manyathela Show, Maimane says South Africa has a long way to go in building race relations if this is the attitude some people have.

Naturally, I felt deeply offended but I also felt it was the most dehumanising way to describe a fellow human being. I don't understand in what universe in 2021 you could stand up and refer to another person as an experiment. Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

Tony was a former leader of the DA. He understood the complexity of the job and therefore for him today to be using language like that, not only is it offensive but it really is a betrayal. Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

Maimane says he did not fail as the party of the DA in his tenure.

The project that I was working on, I felt that it was well on track. Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

Meanwhile, political analyst from Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube says there is no need to feel sorry for Maimane.

He is a young South African who grew up here in South Africa who understands the politics of South Africa unless he was very naive and selfish to the realities a number of black South Africans are facing in this country. Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

For Mmusi Maimane to be shocked that there are white people in this country who have that perception of looking at black people are inferior and subhuman, I think he is being disingenuous. Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Listen to the full interview below...