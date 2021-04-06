You need evidence to prove there is nepotism in the workplace - Expert





Nepotism is the most common thing in society especially when it comes to government officials and various big corporate. Corruption Watch last year released findings that the greatest number of corruption cases reported which also included nepotism was in the health sector.

Nepotism in the workplace refers to a form of unfair workplace procedure and/or discrimination, when family members or friends of a manager are appointed into a job vacancy not purely for their skills, experience or knowledge.

Other or possible more suitable candidates are intentionally ignored and/or rejected due to the desire or ulterior motives to appoint a family member or friend for personal gain and/or possible kickbacks. In terms of the Employment Equity Act, this is a form of unfair discrimination and could lead to favouritism resulting in poor working relationships, lowered morale, dissatisfaction and unfair labour practices.

Nepotism in the workplace is not only unethical but creates conflict of interest. The non-disclosure of a close personal relationship with someone being interviewed for employment results in a conflict of interest between an employee and an employer and is a dismissible offence.

Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno has more on this.

Nepotism is when a relationship is undeclared and the relationship can influence an outcome to the exclusion of others. Zanele Luvuno, Managing director - Transcend Talent Management

You must have documentation such as dates. You need a body of evidence. Speak to other people in the workplace. With evidence, you can take the matter to HR. You can even utilise other line managers within the workplace. Zanele Luvuno, Managing director - Transcend Talent Management

Sometimes HR isn't that useful. There are avenues but they are not easy. Sometimes emotions will be heightened. You can use someone who specialises in labour law, there could be potential remedies. Zanele Luvuno, Managing director - Transcend Talent Management

Know what is happening with colleagues around you. You need to document everything.

Listen below for the full interview ...