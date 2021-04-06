Dirco to introduce quotas as Sars busts diplomats for selling illicit alcohol
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has cracked down on diplomats for allegedly selling illicit alcohol, cheating the taxman out of R100-million per month.
According to News24, the investigation singled out di[lomats from Rwanda, Lesotho, Ghan, Guinea, Malawi and Burundi for being involved in the scam.
_News24 _reporter Sipho Masondo has the story.
This is quite a bizarre story. They basically found that people were buying duty-free alcohol. Diplomats are allowed to buy in duty-free shops. It's only for personal consumption, you can't sell it. By law, you also can't sell duty-free merchandise.Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24
They used their credentials to buy lots and lots of alcohol tax-free and then went to sell it to local liquor traders.Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24
There have been two investigations. I was told reliably that Dirco (the Department of International Relations and Cooperation) will definitely seek people caught in the act.Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24
This is one of 88 investigations that collapsed following what happened at Sars that we all know about. This investigation started in 2014, It crashed. Edward Kieswetter was appointed commissioner and he appointed new people and they picked up the investigation again in 2019 and this is the result.Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24
My initial assessment is that Sars is on the right track. They have a very difficult task, It's organised crime. Dirco is in the process of introducing quotas to prevent the abuse of the system around June, July latest.Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24
