SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?
The Department of Health has announced that it has finally signed a contract with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for the supply of 20-million vaccines.
According to the Business Day, the vaccine will arrive in the country in the middle of next month.
RELATED: Mkhize: Govt aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines as early as February
It appears that South Africa is finally ready to begin its vaccine rollout as the Johnson & Johnson agreement for 30-million vaccines has also been signed.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan on the two different vaccines.
We don't have specific dates but we know that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said that the 1-million Johnson & Johnson batch will arrive in the third or fourth week of April.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
South Africa will also receive 6.5 million Pfizer between April and June, she says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Over 100 University of Pretoria students test positive for COVID
The institution said management suspected the virus was contracted off-campus at one of the pubs or restaurants students frequented in the Hatfield area.Read More
‘Let them try’ – Liquor industry raring to challenge possible Easter booze ban
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement soon on what measures will be implemented to curb infections, with many speculating that a liquor ban is on the cards.Read More
Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders
National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane reckons curfew could be moved to between 11pm and 4am.Read More
SA records 510 COVID-19 infections and 55 more people die from virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the national death toll up to 52,251.Read More
During this lockdown I realised that it's ok not to be ok - Brent Lindeque
The Good Things Guy blogger reflects on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on his mental health.Read More
What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?
Anat 's Gilli Apter reflects on how the past year has impacted on the company's wellbeing.Read More
Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns
With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a slow uptick and could pose as a threat in stabilising the infection rate.Read More
1,531 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 74 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 51,634.Read More
When will I get a vaccine? Use these calculators
Ferial Haffajee says the only way we're going to get our economy back on track is to ensure the second wave plan stays on track.Read More
139 people succumb to COVID-19 and 933 new infections recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 51,560 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More