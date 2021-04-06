Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?

6 April 2021 12:44 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Johnson and Johnson
Pfizer
vaccines
vaccine
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.

The Department of Health has announced that it has finally signed a contract with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for the supply of 20-million vaccines.

According to the Business Day, the vaccine will arrive in the country in the middle of next month.

RELATED: Mkhize: Govt aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines as early as February

It appears that South Africa is finally ready to begin its vaccine rollout as the Johnson & Johnson agreement for 30-million vaccines has also been signed.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan on the two different vaccines.

We don't have specific dates but we know that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said that the 1-million Johnson & Johnson batch will arrive in the third or fourth week of April.

Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

South Africa will also receive 6.5 million Pfizer between April and June, she says.

Listen below to the full conversation:




