DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would on Tuesday approach the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to urgently launch an investigation into what it called government’s "tardy and criminally slow" vaccine rollout strategy.
The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African government on the matter.
READ: Health dept signs deal with Pfizer for 20m COVID-19 vaccine doses - report
DA Health spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, said that South Africa began its vaccine rollout exactly seven weeks ago with the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke trial.
"The Human Rights Commission must step and do what is right in terms of launching an investigation to ascertain whether this incredibly slow and tardy rollout strategy does not in effect constitute the violation of the right to health as is enshrined in the Constitution."
Gwarube said that to date, just over 269,000 healthcare workers had been vaccinated, which was a fraction of the target which had been downgraded to 600,000 from just over one million.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy
More from Politics
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.Read More
Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment.Read More
Bantu Holomisa calls for lifestyle audit into Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
The Defence minister is accused of receiving cash and gifts amounting to about R5 million from an SANDF contractor.Read More
Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries
The union says its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries which were meant to come on 1 April.Read More
Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC
Electoral Commission of SA deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors.Read More
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed'
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday.Read More
Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter
Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update on ANC secretary Ace Magashule's visit to Soweto.Read More
'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule
Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee for members facing criminal charges to step aside.Read More
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule murder: Ntuthuko Shoba’s bail application postponed
Ntuthuko Shoba was applying for bail for the second time today in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court based on new facts.Read More
Dirco to introduce quotas as Sars busts diplomats for selling illicit alcohol
News24 reporter Sipho Masondo says they used their credentials to buy tax-free alcohol and then sold it to local liquor traders.Read More
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.Read More
You need evidence to prove there is nepotism in the workplace - Expert
Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno says where HR is not helpful there are other avenues such as labour law specialists.Read More
National Arts Council lays criminal complaint against protesting artists
The group of about 20 to 40 demonstrators said the council is trying to force them out of the building in Newtown.Read More
SA records 452 COVID-19 infections and death toll closing on 53K
The Health Department says over the past 24 hours eight more people succumbed to virus bringing death toll to 52,995.Read More
Makhura ‘notes’ Lesufi’s side of the story on tender saga
Premier Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga would not be drawn into discussing whether the provincial head will be looking into this audio recording.Read More
Over 100 University of Pretoria students test positive for COVID
The institution said management suspected the virus was contracted off-campus at one of the pubs or restaurants students frequented in the Hatfield area.Read More
uBettina Wethu: We didn't want to do a photocopy of the original series
Producer Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri says Ugly Betty says they understood that they South Africa has a different audience.Read More
Over 50 babies take in at Door of Hope since start of lockdown
Operations director Nadene Grabham says since the start of the organisation they have taken in 1,750 babies.Read More