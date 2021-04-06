Tshegofatso Pule murder: Ntuthuko Shoba’s bail application postponed
JOHANNESBURG - The bail application for the man accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofastso Pule was postponed to 22 April this year.
Ntuthuko Shoba was applying for bail for the second time on Tuesday in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court based on new facts.
He is accused of the premeditated murder of Pule who was found hanging from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort last June.
Shoba was arrested earlier this year after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane - the man who confessed to killing pule - turned state witness.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We’re at the bail application stage and it has been postponed to 22 April 2021 where the State will reply to his bail application.”
