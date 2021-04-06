Africa Check uses artificial intelligence to fight false info with Google's aid





Africa Check has partnered with Full Fact and Chequeado to build an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to fight misinformation.

The trio received a $2million grant from Google.org to build the tool.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Africa Check deputy editor Kate Wilkinson explains the new project.

The reason we can together was that we wanted to build a tool that would help fact-checkers around the world become faster and more efficient. Kate Wilkinson, Deputy editor - Africa Check

What this tool does is that on a rolling 24-hour basis, it is scraping sentences from media in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Argentina, UK and it would pull out sentences with a fact claim. Kate Wilkinson, Deputy editor - Africa Check

