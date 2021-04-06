City of Joburg mayor on a mission to sort out 'push from within the JRA'
The City of Johannesburg is investigating the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).
This comes after allegations emerged that the JRA board interfere with supply chain processes.
Speaking to John Perlman, City of Joburg mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says one of the critical issues that have been raised in relating to the JRA has been the ability to respond and maintain the roads.
For the past three to four years there has been a push within the JRA especially, depriving the institution of the capacity and the skills that it has had previously to manage the roads of the city.Mlimandlela Ndamase, Mayoral spokesperson - City of Joburg
The executive mayor has been putting the JRA as a priority, working with the MMC, to ensure he gets it back functional and we are able to see a difference in the maintenance of the roads.Mlimandlela Ndamase, Mayoral spokesperson - City of Joburg
The has been challenges operational within the JRA, these are issues that the mayor has been looking at.Mlimandlela Ndamase, Mayoral spokesperson - City of Joburg
