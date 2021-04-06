[LISTEN] How Department of Energy determine fuel prices





Motorists are rushing to the pumps are petrol will increase by almost R1 at midnight.

Petrol costs will reach a high of R16.84 on the coast, and R17.54 inland.

Diesel will increase by between 65 cents.

Department of Energy director of fuel pricing mechanism Robert Maake explains the costs to John Perlman.

The department does not get involved in how the oil companies procure oil and so forth. We only look at the going price for crude oil. Robert Maake, Director: fuel pricing mechanism - Department of Energy

Every year in April we adjust the transport costs which is a once-off adjustment. Robert Maake, Director: fuel pricing mechanism - Department of Energy

