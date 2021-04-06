City of Johannesburg proposes new R50 levy for households
According to BusnessTech article, the City of Johannesburg has proposed the formal introduction of a "recycling levy" as part of its 2021/2022 tariff changes.
Included as a separate charge from the refuse levy, the recycling charge will focus on the "separation of waste at the source of generation" – which includes households.
As part of the proposed levy, affluent households in various suburbs – excluding those located in areas classified as township or informal settlement – will be charged an additional levy at R50 per month for all properties with a market value above R350,000.
Stan Itshegetseng, deputy director: communication in the office of MMC for environment and infrastructure services, has more on this.
Wastepickers go through your bins looking for recyclable materials that they want to use. We went on a pilot project for the past three years around Midrand and Randburg. We had outsourced two companies to do the recycling for us. We gave each household two plastics where there were no bins. Where there are bins we gave them one.Stan Itshegetseng, deputy director: communication: Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services
It is a cost that Pikitup has been carrying on its shoulders during the trial period. It would cost R121 if we were to do this fully.Stan Itshegetseng, deputy director: communication: Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services
Insourcing this means we must buy equipment and pay salaries. It is already a policy that has been passed but because it was on a trial process it is coming to an end, there is going to be public participation.Stan Itshegetseng, deputy director: communication: Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services
If during this process and it is accepted during consultations, only then do we acquire the necessary resources. The guarantee here is that the money is not necessarily used by the not go to the city, it goes to the entity that is responsible, in this particular case it is Pikitup.Stan Itshegetseng, deputy director: communication: Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services
Listen below for the full interview...
