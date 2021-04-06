



Could Pretoria-born Elon Musk have become a dollar millionaire had he stayed on the continent? asks Billionaire Tomorrow.

Image: Tumisu from Pixabay

Just today the tech entrepreneur and Tesla boss was named the second richest person on the planet (again).

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos held onto the top spot.

RELATED: [Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings, but earns Andy Rice's hero award](http://Elon Musk slips to no 2 in )

Musk is now worth over R2 trillion (US$151 billion), according to Forbes’ 2021 World’s Billionaires list.

He increased his wealth by more than R1.8 trillion ($126.4 billion) since March 2020, as the Tesla share price surged.

Apparently he's put on $126 billion in net worth this year alone! Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

If you look at it in context, that's more than six times what Aliko Dangote (Nigerian billionaire) is worth. Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

Remember, Musk left South Africa when he was about 17 years old, largely to avoid military service... and he made it into the big time in the United States. Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

In a survey run byBillionaire Tomorrow, nearly 90% of respondents felt Musk would not have flown as high has he has if he'd remained in Africa.

It's a shame that people say, well he wouldn't have made it if he hadn't gone elsewhere because a lot of people on this continent do make it. Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

They most certainly do, but maybe not on that scale! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the conversation in the Money Show's Africa Business Focus slot (Musk discussion at 5:28)

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion