Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Could Pretoria-born Elon Musk have become a dollar millionaire had he stayed on the continent? asks Billionaire Tomorrow.
Just today the tech entrepreneur and Tesla boss was named the second richest person on the planet (again).
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos held onto the top spot.
RELATED: [Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings, but earns Andy Rice's hero award](http://Elon Musk slips to no 2 in )
Musk is now worth over R2 trillion (US$151 billion), according to Forbes’ 2021 World’s Billionaires list.
He increased his wealth by more than R1.8 trillion ($126.4 billion) since March 2020, as the Tesla share price surged.
Apparently he's put on $126 billion in net worth this year alone!Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow
If you look at it in context, that's more than six times what Aliko Dangote (Nigerian billionaire) is worth.Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow
Remember, Musk left South Africa when he was about 17 years old, largely to avoid military service... and he made it into the big time in the United States.Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow
In a survey run byBillionaire Tomorrow, nearly 90% of respondents felt Musk would not have flown as high has he has if he'd remained in Africa.
It's a shame that people say, well he wouldn't have made it if he hadn't gone elsewhere because a lot of people on this continent do make it.Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow
They most certainly do, but maybe not on that scale!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Listen to the conversation in the Money Show's Africa Business Focus slot (Musk discussion at 5:28)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2021/03/09/23/49/elon-6083103_960_720.jpg
More from Business
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom
Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin ChadwickRead More
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage
'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.Read More
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer
After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments
South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton KallnerRead More
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions
The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers.Read More
Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore
The former Nedbank chair will provide exceptional leadership at Discovery Bank, says CEO Hylton Kallner on The Money Show.Read More
Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses the reasons for the better than expected result on The Money Show.Read More
Thinking of a property stokvel? Here are some tips
Property investment strategist Gavin Mkhabela says the number of people does not play a big role, financing does.Read More
'Purpose is more valuable than money. Public service is beautiful!'
The City of Ekurhuleni (east Gauteng) has a clean audit. Africa Melane interviews Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor.Read More
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'
Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.Read More