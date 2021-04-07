SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 53K and 437 infections have been recorded





Thirty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 032 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 437 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 552, 853.

The total number of vaccines administered is 272, 438 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 478, 820 people having recuperated from the virus.

