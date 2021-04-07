SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 53K and 437 infections have been recorded
Thirty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 032 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 437 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 552, 853.
RELATED: SA records 452 COVID-19 infections and death toll closing on 53K
The total number of vaccines administered is 272, 438 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 478, 820 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 552 853 the total number of deaths is 53 032 the total number of recoveries is 1 478 820 and the total number of vaccines administered is 272 438. pic.twitter.com/vYj5W5fGVh— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 6, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 06 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 6, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/Ow1iTiwWIx
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.Read More
Over 100 University of Pretoria students test positive for COVID
The institution said management suspected the virus was contracted off-campus at one of the pubs or restaurants students frequented in the Hatfield area.Read More
‘Let them try’ – Liquor industry raring to challenge possible Easter booze ban
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement soon on what measures will be implemented to curb infections, with many speculating that a liquor ban is on the cards.Read More
Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders
National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane reckons curfew could be moved to between 11pm and 4am.Read More
SA records 510 COVID-19 infections and 55 more people die from virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the national death toll up to 52,251.Read More
During this lockdown I realised that it's ok not to be ok - Brent Lindeque
The Good Things Guy blogger reflects on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on his mental health.Read More
What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?
Anat 's Gilli Apter reflects on how the past year has impacted on the company's wellbeing.Read More
Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns
With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a slow uptick and could pose as a threat in stabilising the infection rate.Read More
1,531 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 74 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 51,634.Read More
When will I get a vaccine? Use these calculators
Ferial Haffajee says the only way we're going to get our economy back on track is to ensure the second wave plan stays on track.Read More